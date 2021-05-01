Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.43 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,726 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $230.32 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $155.08 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $212.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $1,005,813.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,879.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,036 shares of company stock worth $39,064,889 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

