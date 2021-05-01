Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Moderna were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $1,807,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA opened at $178.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.13 and a 1-year high of $189.26. The company has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.59.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target (up previously from $208.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.22.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $301,633,712.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,141,666.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total transaction of $3,149,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,733,566 shares of company stock worth $837,875,544. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

