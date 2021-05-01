Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.49 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 694.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,435 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $47.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

