Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2,546.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,962 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,033,000 after purchasing an additional 997,219 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 221.3% during the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,140,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,604,000 after purchasing an additional 785,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,722,000 after purchasing an additional 749,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,500 shares of company stock worth $11,453,910 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $81.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

