Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 34,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

RDVY opened at $47.70 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $48.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.80.

