Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 7,151.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,374 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $948,279,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $887,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,805,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $107,812,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.87.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

