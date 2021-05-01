Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 2,022 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $323.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $348.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.21 and a twelve month high of $328.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

