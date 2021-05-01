Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 6,091 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 88.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,428 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,008,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,329 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,196,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,602,000 after purchasing an additional 591,910 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,367,000 after buying an additional 496,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,932,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $130.58 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.48 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.99.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

