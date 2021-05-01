Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 52,826 Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth $1,207,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 8.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 252,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 20,504 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Under Armour by 6.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UAA opened at $24.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.03. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Argus downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.59.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

