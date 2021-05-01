Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 431,554.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,471 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 348,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after buying an additional 165,223 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 62,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 1,083.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 89,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 81,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 29.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 472,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after buying an additional 106,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 221.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.91.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

