Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 28,924 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,924 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 503.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $42.40 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $33.22 and a 52-week high of $42.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.24.

