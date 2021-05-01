Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes $1.62 Million Position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.15% of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRVR. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,462,000.

Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.77.

