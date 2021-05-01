Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes Position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.40% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 3,670.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000.

Shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF stock opened at $104.74 on Friday. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a one year low of $39.62 and a one year high of $150.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.81.

