Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,436 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.20% of Arlo Technologies worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 576.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 234,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 200,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 189,240 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARLO opened at $6.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.91. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.57 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $80,789.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 374,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 586 shares of company stock worth $4,219 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARLO. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

