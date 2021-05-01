Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AMNF opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.40 million, a PE ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 0.43. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 12.09%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

