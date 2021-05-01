ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 1st. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00001901 BTC on major exchanges. ARMOR has a market cap of $51.74 million and $2.70 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00063469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.56 or 0.00284431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $640.46 or 0.01127569 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00025849 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $407.55 or 0.00717506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,659.85 or 0.99752644 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,902,836 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

