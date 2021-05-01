Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Down 28.0% in April

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the March 31st total of 10,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.41. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.59%.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, blowers, running gears, and dump boxes; portable grinder mixers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; reels for combines and swathers; silage blowers and reels; land management equipment; and after-market service parts.

