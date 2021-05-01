Aryacoin (AYA) One Day Volume Tops $58,308.00

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 1st. Aryacoin has a total market cap of $8.04 million and approximately $58,308.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aryacoin has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aryacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00009265 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000644 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 86.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000062 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

Aryacoin (CRYPTO:AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA . The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

