Asch (XAS) Price Reaches $0.0246 on Exchanges

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Asch has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $19,476.00 worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Asch coin can now be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Asch has traded 100% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Asch

Asch was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. The official message board for Asch is bbs.asch.io . Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Asch’s official website is www.asch.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Asch is a blockchain-based platform where developers can create and deploy decentralized applications. Although it is based on an Ethereum-like model, Asch is designed to make developers' life much easier: adopting JavaScript as a development language or supporting DBMS to store the transaction data. “

Buying and Selling Asch

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

