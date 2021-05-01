Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Short Interest Update

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the March 31st total of 14,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 27,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,810. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.98. Ashford has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $16.36.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $62.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.51 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 30.42% and a negative net margin of 60.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ashford will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AINC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on Ashford from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other news, VP Robert G. Haiman sold 3,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $28,283.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,554.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert G. Haiman sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $167,025.00. Insiders sold a total of 52,308 shares of company stock valued at $438,248 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.47% of Ashford worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

