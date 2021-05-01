Askobar Network (ASKO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $180,738.00

Askobar Network (CURRENCY:ASKO) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Askobar Network has a market capitalization of $407,069.92 and approximately $180,738.00 worth of Askobar Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Askobar Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Askobar Network has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00064033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.66 or 0.00282048 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $640.07 or 0.01109870 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00026652 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.81 or 0.00736615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,669.50 or 0.99997403 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Askobar Network Coin Profile

Askobar Network’s total supply is 138,509,844 coins and its circulating supply is 97,081,364 coins. Askobar Network’s official website is askobar-network.com . Askobar Network’s official message board is medium.com/@AskobarNetwork . Askobar Network’s official Twitter account is @asko_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

