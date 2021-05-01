ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Short Interest Update

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 898,900 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the March 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 996,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of ASML opened at $648.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. ASML has a 1 year low of $275.96 and a 1 year high of $675.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $613.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.85. The firm has a market cap of $272.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,304,856,000 after acquiring an additional 117,399 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,598,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,242,670,000 after acquiring an additional 58,379 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,398,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,145,396,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,445,182,000 after acquiring an additional 105,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 216.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,557,000 after acquiring an additional 985,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.80.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.