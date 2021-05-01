Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 18,486 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,486 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.09% of Repligen worth $9,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Repligen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Repligen by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

RGEN opened at $211.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.13. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 258.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,210,464.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at $505,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,382 shares of company stock worth $9,056,388 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $168.00) on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.20.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.