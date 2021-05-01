Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 58,570 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 848.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,475 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,570 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $233.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $455.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.72 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.10.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Truist raised their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.37.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

