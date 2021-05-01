Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 297,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,429,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.87% of Vocera Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $36.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.47 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.20. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.06 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 24,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $977,674.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $335,915.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,612 shares of company stock worth $2,796,164 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VCRA shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.57.

Vocera Communications Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.