Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.26% of Clean Harbors worth $11,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,964,000 after buying an additional 12,569 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $2,064,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,991,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,789.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,870. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $88.96 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $91.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.29.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $796.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

