Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 69,974 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,974 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.08% of Evergy worth $10,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 113,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 14,764 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 490,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Evergy by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,284 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Evergy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 40,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Evergy by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Shares of EVRG opened at $63.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $65.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 74.05%.

In other news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.48 per share, with a total value of $534,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,271.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $56,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,822 shares in the company, valued at $103,617.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

