Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,277 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.17% of Oshkosh worth $13,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $124.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.06 and a 200 day moving average of $96.38. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Several research firms recently commented on OSK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,250.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

