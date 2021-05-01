Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,978 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.74% of Impinj worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,254,000 after buying an additional 41,934 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $29,575,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Impinj by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after buying an additional 58,930 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Impinj by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 146,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $47.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.89. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $79.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 2.56.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Impinj news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $1,765,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $90,620.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,581 shares in the company, valued at $16,948,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,984 shares of company stock worth $1,880,405 over the last ninety days. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

