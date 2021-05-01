Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 85.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,469,011 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of News worth $10,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth about $102,780,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in News by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,704,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,577,000 after purchasing an additional 348,892 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in News during the fourth quarter worth about $35,122,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in News by 9.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,689,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,957,000 after purchasing an additional 143,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in News by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,414,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,411,000 after purchasing an additional 484,473 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Shares of News stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. News Co. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average of $20.51.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. News has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.