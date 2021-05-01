Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 178.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,968 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. United Bank increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 16,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 130,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,406.0% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $117.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.04 and a 200 day moving average of $110.40. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.51 and a 52 week high of $121.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.02%.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.77.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,012,400.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,831 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,653. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

