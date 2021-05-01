Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 1,057.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,887 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Diamondback Energy worth $10,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 23,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $81.73 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $88.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.74.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

