Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $10.02 Million Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 4,320.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,908 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 98,625 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.28% of SPS Commerce worth $10,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 102.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,799,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,693,000 after buying an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $102.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.40. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $83.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.20.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $2,002,802.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,201 shares in the company, valued at $13,891,621.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $667,051.44. Insiders sold 37,097 shares of company stock worth $4,041,132 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

