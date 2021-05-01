Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $11.41 Million Stock Position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 790,273 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.36% of The Container Store Group worth $11,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Container Store Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,791,000 after buying an additional 45,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 119,182 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,309,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,939,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Container Store Group by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 86,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

Shares of The Container Store Group stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.39 million, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $275.48 million during the quarter. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Container Store Group news, Director Timothy John Flynn sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $75,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

