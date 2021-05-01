Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $9.81 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,764 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PPL were worth $9,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in PPL by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 67,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in PPL by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in PPL by 3.3% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PPL by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

