Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $10.02 Million in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 102,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,016,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.20% of Exponent as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,006,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,868,000 after acquiring an additional 358,829 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,997,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,629,000 after acquiring an additional 31,381 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,007,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,678,000 after acquiring an additional 71,389 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,911,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,111,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $96.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.37. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $102.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 0.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

In other news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $94,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

