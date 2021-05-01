Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $10.29 Million in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 717,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,290,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.55% of Hostess Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $22,301,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,027,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,455 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $14,796,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 7,289,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,723,000 after acquiring an additional 862,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $8,864,000.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $256.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.78 million. Equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TWNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

