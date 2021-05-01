Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $11.61 Million in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 157,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,610,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.11% of East West Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,528.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,593.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,098 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

EWBC stock opened at $76.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.85. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.53 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

