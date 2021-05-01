Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $13.37 Million in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,373,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.13% of Lithia Motors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,075,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.42.

In other news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $5,030,122.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,598 shares in the company, valued at $89,517,422.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total transaction of $148,302.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,894. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $384.38 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.38 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

