Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,048 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.07% of The Cooper Companies worth $13,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO stock opened at $410.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $268.92 and a 12 month high of $414.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.92.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.85.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

