Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $11.15 Million Investment in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 136,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,146,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.23% of Power Integrations as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,984,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at $28,651,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,579,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $784,147,000 after purchasing an additional 292,047 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 631,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,679,000 after purchasing an additional 255,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at $16,288,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $122,479.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,563.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William George sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $588,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,707 shares of company stock worth $7,526,369 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $82.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.51. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POWI. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

