Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 523,308 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.33% of BOX as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 688,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,803,000 after acquiring an additional 234,805 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BOX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after acquiring an additional 52,321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BOX by 339.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,048 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,039.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -47.33 and a beta of 1.34. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.03.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

