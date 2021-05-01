Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 31,704 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 699.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,704 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Wix.com worth $10,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Wix.com by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 51.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $317.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $122.24 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $294.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.50.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $282.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.37.

Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

