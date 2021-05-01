Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,619,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of Molina Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,143,000 after acquiring an additional 392,325 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,850,000 after acquiring an additional 178,779 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,539,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 333.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,011,000 after acquiring an additional 75,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock opened at $255.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.40 and a 52 week high of $261.50.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.13.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

