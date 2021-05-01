Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 95.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,903 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,058 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $10,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.95.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $353.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.94 and a 1 year high of $361.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $342.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.48.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

