Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,580 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.39% of SVMK worth $10,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in SVMK by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 17,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in SVMK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,899,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVMK during the first quarter worth approximately $442,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in SVMK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $805,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in SVMK by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SVMK opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.01. SVMK Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $28.12.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 16,395 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $459,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 3,557 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $75,301.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,253 over the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SVMK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

