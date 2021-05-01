Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 40,307 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,307 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.27% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $10,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.89.

In related news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $119,387.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,109.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,655 shares of company stock worth $5,393,962. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABG stock opened at $198.61 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $233.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

