Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 590,644 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 70.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 590,644 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.23% of Allison Transmission worth $10,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 86.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 23,608 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 10.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at about $2,951,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALSN stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $46.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.41.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 15.64%.

ALSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America cut Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

