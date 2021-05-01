Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 406,137 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,653,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.21% of Quanex Building Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 274.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 175,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 128,447 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 561.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,034,000 after buying an additional 136,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $918.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $28.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $230.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.38 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 45,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $1,126,814.76. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 256,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,992.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $355,366.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,087 shares of company stock worth $3,873,381. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

