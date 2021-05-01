Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 414,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,539,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.20% of Unum Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $30.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average is $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

